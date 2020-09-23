No Time To Rest For Red Devils

Remember in the first two weeks of the high school football season and there was a lot of frustration around the Central Red Devils football team. Heading into this Friday night the Devils are riding a 3-game winning streak.

The Red Devils offense has gone into high gear as they’ve put up a total of 104 points. The Central defense has also stepped up in a big way holding their opponents to just 38 points. They players say one of the biggest keys to their success is how much the team chemistry has increased.

“The first couple game I would say we weren’t on the same page at all. The offense and defense. Ever since we last lost to Eufaula as a team, the offense and defense, picking each up every s

ingle week,” said Senior left tackle Nathan Bishop.

After Central’s slow start head coach Patrick Nix said his team’s goal was not to go 2-0, but to compete and win an AHSAA State Championship.

While times are good now, there’s no time to rest for his team.

“This is what we expected. We don’t want any pats on the back or a parade or a “rah-rah” session because we’ve won three games. That’s not the goal. The goal is at the end of the day to be playing for a State Championship and win a State Championship. This is all just part of the process,” said Coach Nix.

WRBL Sports Reporter Jack Patterson will be live from Opelika’s Bulldog Stadium this Friday night. We’ll have the highlights from this game and much more on WRBL’s PrepZone starting at 11:15 pm Eastern.