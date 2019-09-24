Northside Off To Slow Start

The Northside Patriots aren’t where they wanted to be in the 2019 season. Northside has stumbled to an 0-3 record in 2019. There were big hopes for this campaign with 2nd year head coach Dave Nurenberg back on the sidelines. Despite the bumps in the road Coach Nurenberg says his team continues to make strides in the right direction.

“It’s not the start we wanted being 0-3 but our guys are very confident of the improvements they’ve made each game, inching toward where we want to be. This Friday is going to be another opportunity to continue to improve and hopefully implement enough of that to come out on top,” said coach Nurenberg.

That opportunity comes this Friday at Kinnett Stadium when the Patriots take on Class 5A Harris County that’s off to a 2-2 start. Despite their record the Northside boys still believe there’s a chance to turn around their season.

“The season isn’t going the way we want it to but I think as a whole we’ve stuck together pretty well. I think the Seniors are a big part of that,” said senior running back Owen Schilke. “We need to be a complete team and that’s something we haven’t done so far, and we need to play a full 4 quarters against them to get a shot.”

“It’s a matter of our effort. We need to be full go. We need to focus. We need to execute everything as we know we can and once we do that I’m sure things will look up. We’ll start winning games. We’ll start gaining momentum and better things will come,” said senior wide receiver Matthew Williams.