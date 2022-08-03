Opelika, Al (WRBL) – The Notasulga Blue Devils are a small high school with big football aspirations. In 2022 the dreams are just as big for the Blue Devils. Now as usual head coach Anthony Jones will have a roster full of younger players. On his 25 man roster he won’t hesitate to let a freshman play significant minutes. He described it as “throwing them into the fire.”



Notasulga’s overall goal is to make a run to the AHSAA State Championship. There is one match up the Blue Devils have circled on their calendar. It’s a week three match up against Maplesville. For the past two seasons Maplesville had Notasulga’s number. Last season the Blue Devils were shut out 27-0. Then two seasons ago the Blue Devils lost in overtime 27-21.The Blue Devils made it very clear at East Alabama High School Media Days, that they want revenge this year.



“This year these guys have to overcome Maplesville, the name on the jersey. That’s the thing like we have to overcome. We have to be more confident with the name on our jersey, which is Notasulga. That’s tradition. We’re used to winning, so we just have to take it one play at a time,” said head coach Jones.



“Like coach said two years ago we lost in overtime. Last year we didn’t score, but this year I think we can beat them,” said senior Dorian Pollard.



Notasulga will host Maplesville on September 9th.