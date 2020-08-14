Notasulga Blue Devils Keep Adapting

In this season unlike any other, the Notasulga Blue Devils have had to adapt to changes around them. They only started their practices to get ready for the season on Monday, a little less than a month before their first game on September 4th. Head Coach Anthony Jones is focused on keeping his team safe and getting them in shape.

“Still trying to keep my guys safe. Making sure everything is going with our guidelines. As you can see, I mostly let my coaches do the coaching. You might as well say I’m the custodian. I’m just making sure everybody is safe, sanitized, making sure the equipment and balls are wiped down. I don’t have any problem with that,” said Head Coach Jones.



Out at practice, the team is not only getting in shape, but they’re staying loose and having fun.

“We’re trying to get them to not be nervous about what’s going on with the pandemic, and the virus and stuff. We just want them to be kids again. My coaching staff does a great job, as you see, they come out and make sure everyone is having a good time. We’re having fun, but at the same time, we’re working hard. They’re getting after each other,” said Head Coach Jones.



After such a long time being apart from each other, the players and coaches are ready to take the field with each this September.



“I’m going to be very excited. This is my breakout game, our breakout game,” said senior Walter Tatum.



“It’s going to be a great gift. We’ve been praying about it. We know the safety is going on here that we got going on, but just to have football back and to see some of these kids back. I haven’t seen some of these kids since March. Some of them have gotten bigger. Some have gotten stronger and faster,” said Head Coach Jones.