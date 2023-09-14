(WRBL) – The Opelika Bulldogs and Central Red Devils will face off for the 81st time on Friday at Garrett-Harrison Stadium in Phenix City. These two teams played in one of the games of the year last season, which saw Opelika defeat then-#1 Central, 17-14 in overtime. This year’s showdown comes as both teams are looking to stake their claim atop Region 2-7A. You can hear from Opelika Head Coach Erik Speakman in the video player below, and Central Head Coach Patrick Nix in the player above.
