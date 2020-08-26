Opelika Hunting For Back To Back Wins Over Auburn

The Opelika Bulldogs head into Week 2 fresh off a 20-17 road win over Stanhope Elmore. The Dawgs attack was led by running back Eric Watts, who scored two touchdowns on the ground. Now Opelika will focus on long time rival Auburn High.

The Dawgs are hunting for back-to-back wins over the Tigers after last season’s 21-13 win. This game is one of Alabama’s long standing rivalries and despite everything that has been going on with the Pandemic, the team knows how important this game is to the community. They’re definitely looking forward this Friday’s matchup.

“Obviously these towns are so close to each other, and I think this is the 95th year we’re playing, and it’s a really close series. I think we’re maybe up four games? So it’s truly a rivalry game,” said Opelika Football head coach Erik Speakman.

“For me, this game means everything. It’s rivalry week and we’ve been talking this for the 365 days, since we whooped them last year at our home stadium. So, we’ve been waiting on this,” said Opelika Running Back Eric Watts.

“Obviously, last year, if you were there the atmosphere was just electric. Even going back to the 7th, 8th and 9th grade. The games are always packed. Even with limited capacity, there’s still going to be a bunch of energy on the field. We’re going to make our own energy and this game is always real exciting,” said Opelika Wide Receiver Will Beams.

Sports Anchor Jack Patterson will be live from Duck Samford Stadium starting at 5 pm Eastern, 4 pm Eastern, on Friday afternoon. We’ll have the highlights on the PrepZone during the WRBL News 3 Nightwatch.