Opelika’s reloaded roster has big expectations

Opelika, AL (WRBL) – The Opelika Bulldogs have become a constant participant in the AHSAA playoffs. In the 2020 season, Opelika made it to the 3rd round before falling short to Saraland. While deep playoff runs are always impressive Opelika had to do it in a season that was riddled with unique COVID-19 precautions. The Dawgs couldn’t have their normal preseason workouts. This season Opelika got back to a more normal routine and Coach Speakman expects the Bulldogs to have a much faster start.

“I think getting back to a Spring Practice, getting back to having a normal summer where we can work on fundamentals instead of just weights and running. I think that you’ll see in game 1 and in game 2 of being a little bit cleaner when we play this year.” Erik Speakman, Opelika football head coach



The Opelika roster is reloaded with some serious talent like 3-star defensive back Jarell Stinson, who has offers from Florida, Florida State, UCF, Penn State and Ole Miss. Dangerous linebacker Taylor Love will make his return to East Alabama and play on both sides of the ball. Both of these seniors believe if the Dawgs live up to their potential, they could fight for AHSAA’s biggest prize.

“I have really high expectations for the team this year. I feel like if we can focus this year and get everything together we can be really good. We have some younger guys on the team that if we can get them locked in I think they can make some big plays for us.” Jarell Stinson, Opelika defensive back

“Just going off what Jarell said we have very high expectations for this team. Pretty sure we can go all the way this year. So I’m very excited of what we’re going to have.” Taylor Love, Opelika linebacker



The Opelika Bulldogs will host the defending GHSA Class 2A State Champion Callaway in the first PrepZone Tailgate Game of the Week.