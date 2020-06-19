Pacelli Vikings Aiming Higher In 2020

Dwight Jones is back for his second year with the Pacelli Vikings and he expects his team to work even harder in 2020. Last season Coach Jones was teaching a new culture with the Vikings but this summer they’ve hit the ground running.



“They know our weight room is different this summer than it was last summer because they know what to expect from us. We have potential but everyone has potential. Potential isn’t any good unless you build on it. So we have to build on it. We have to do what we’re supposed to do and work hard each day,” said Coach Jones.



Coach Jones has even more players coming out this season and see a lot of potential on the roster. He’ll lean on his upper class men to be leaders in the locker room.

“It just goes back down to leadership and work ethic. Them doing it everyday not just the days that they want to do it but every day. Being committed and not just interested,” said Jones.



This offseason has been very unique. Pacelli didn’t have Spring Football this year and their summer workout program had to be changed dramatically. The Vikings aren’t worried about the time they lost. They’re focused on the here and now.



“You know we’re going to say that we have 7 weeks before we have to touch the field as far as playing when we come back after July the 6th so we’ll be good to go,” said Jones.



One of the biggest things the team has to look forward to in the new season is playing on a brand new turf field.

“We’re blessed to be here to have the field that we’re going to have and the opportunity we’re going to have. It’s going to be the nicest stadium around this area. It’s the same turf that’s in the Detroit Lions and the Indianapolis Colts stadium. It’s unbelieveable so it’s going to be fantastic,” said Jones.



Pacelli will kick of their season with a home game against the Jordan Red Jackets on August 21st.