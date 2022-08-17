Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The first PrepZone Game of the Week will feature the Pacelli Vikings hosting the Glenwood Gators. Last season Dwight Jones led the Vikings to an 8-3 overall record, and the team wants to keep the good times rolling. One key ingredient to Pacelli’s success, is a brand new attitude for the 2022 season.

According to the team, this senior class has stepped up and brought the team together to focus on the overall goal of a state championship. The brotherhood atmosphere has gotten everyone excited to kick off the season.



“It’s just like a family, you know a brother bond. We always had that since we had players here since Freshman year. Just as the years going on and we’ve been pretty good,” said senior wide receiver Cooper Trombley.



“This year it’s a lot more tight knit. The atmosphere is a lot more positive, a lot less negative players,” said senior offensive and defensive lineman Ben Oliver.



Head coach Jones has been very impressed with the way his new senior class has stepped up to lead their team into the new season.



“It’s been one of the more pleasant groups I’ve been around in a long time. I think they love and care about each other genuinely. And I think they know they have a chance to be a good football team but we have to work hard every day. We’ve had great senior leadership,” said Jones.



The Vikings will host the Glenwood Gators on August 19th at Deimel Field.