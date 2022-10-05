Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – This week’s PrepZone Game of the Week features the 52nd “Battle for the Brocelli Jug”, and the defending Jug winners the Pacelli Vikings are determined to keep that trophy on their campus.

Last season, the Vikings left no doubt as they shut out Brookstone 32-0 at Deimel Field. This season Pacelli is steam rolling their way into this year’s Battle for the Jug. The Vikings have won four games in a row, and are currently 5-1 on the season. What has been the key to their success this season? The says it’s their combination of staying humble, hungry and their brotherhood.



“It’s a pretty good group. I think there’s not a lot of negative and nay-sayers and it’s pretty exciting,” said senior left guard Ben Oliver.



“Brotherhood, teamwork, staying humble, just looking forward to the next game. Don’t let anything stop us from our momentum,” said senior defensive end Szhani Lewis.



Head coach Dwight Jones was also impressed by how this team isn’t quick to point out blame, but focused on picking each other up.



“The best thing about it is when something goes bad we don’t point fingers at each other. We just kind of gather around each other, and try to play for the next play. That’s been important this year,” said Jones.



The Pacelli Vikings hit the road to face the Brookstone Cougars at Mack Strong Stadium on Friday, October 7th. WRBL Sports will have live reports from the Brookstone Campus that Friday to get you ready for the annual “Battle for the Brocelli Jug.”