Phenix City, AL (WRBL) – A pair of Central Red Devils can now add “All American” to their accolades. On, Friday 4-star defensive lineman Tomarrion “TJ” Parker and 5-star defensive back, and Georgia commit, AJ Harris both received their invites to play in the 2023 All American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.



These two will play with some of the best high school players from across the country in the Alamo City. We caught up with both players about receiving this honor.



“Definitely a great moment, you know, all the hard work is starting to pay off. It’s getting closer to the end of my high school career. I can’t wait to show my talents in San Antonio. I’m just thankful that I get to play with some of my maybe future teammates in AJ Harris. I can’t wait to get out there,” said Parker.

“My parents have made so many sacrifices for me to be in this position. This is unattainable without the people that pour into me everyday. Without the Most High just blessing me and looking down on me every day,” said Harris.



The 2023 All American Bowl will kick off on January 7, 2023.