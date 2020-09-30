Performance of the Week: Allen & Riles

Devin Riles – Carver Quarterback, Junior – The junior signal caller had an amazing showing last week against Kendrick. Riles had four total touchdowns, 3 rushing and one through the air and also had 187 total yards. The Carver offense has basically blown up the scoreboard in the first two weeks scoring a total of 105 points through 6 quarters.

Payton Allen – Chambers Academy Quarterback, Senior – This senior had a big day on both sides of the ball. On offense he had 303 total yards and 1 rushing touchdown. He didn’t rest on defense either. Allen had 6 tackles and two interceptions as well. Chambers defeated #5 Pike Liberal 44-25 to stay undefeated on the season.