Performance Of The Week: Brown & Auburn High

Jaylen Brown, LaGrange Sophomore Quarterback – The Grangers signal caller showed a complete command of the offense as the Grangers dominated the Cherokees 48-14. Brown accounted for 5 touchdowns (3 passing and 2 rushing scores). This is the Grangers third consecutive win. It’s the first time the Grangers had a winning streak this long in 10 years.

Auburn Tigers 2nd Quarter vs Central – In unique PrepZone Performance of the Week for Alabama is how the Auburn High Tigers played the 2nd quarter of their rivalry game against the Central Red Devils. Auburn was trailing 21-3 at the start of the frame, but then the defense shut down the Red Devils offense. Then Tigers offense found a rhythm and scored 20 unanswered points to take a 23-21 lead. In the end, Auburn defeated Central 29-28 to win their first game in the rivalry since 2013.