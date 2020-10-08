Performance Of The Week: Brown & Auburn High

PrepZone

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jaylen Brown, LaGrange Sophomore Quarterback The Grangers signal caller showed a complete command of the offense as the Grangers dominated the Cherokees 48-14. Brown accounted for 5 touchdowns (3 passing and 2 rushing scores). This is the Grangers third consecutive win. It’s the first time the Grangers had a winning streak this long in 10 years.

Auburn Tigers 2nd Quarter vs Central In unique PrepZone Performance of the Week for Alabama is how the Auburn High Tigers played the 2nd quarter of their rivalry game against the Central Red Devils. Auburn was trailing 21-3 at the start of the frame, but then the defense shut down the Red Devils offense. Then Tigers offense found a rhythm and scored 20 unanswered points to take a 23-21 lead. In the end, Auburn defeated Central 29-28 to win their first game in the rivalry since 2013.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

PrepZone Preview

More PrepZone Preview

Performance of the Week

More Performance of the Week

PrepZone Tailgates

More PrepZone Tailgates

Election Results

Full Election Results

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

88° / 62°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 0% 88° 62°

Thursday

88° / 69°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 88° 69°

Friday

81° / 71°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 81° 71°

Saturday

83° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 83° 70°

Sunday

81° / 67°
Showers
Showers 50% 81° 67°

Monday

86° / 67°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 30% 86° 67°

Tuesday

80° / 58°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 80° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

1 AM
Clear
0%
68°

67°

2 AM
Clear
0%
67°

66°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
66°

65°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

65°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

65°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

64°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
63°

66°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

72°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

81°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

84°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

86°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

86°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

87°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

87°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

85°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
85°

83°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
83°

79°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
79°

77°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

75°

10 PM
Cloudy
0%
75°

73°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories