Performance Of The Week: Cooper Corey & KD Hutchinson

Our Georgia Performance of the Week goes to Harris County’s Cooper Corey. The sophomore quarterback racked up 167 passing yards and touchdown to help lead the Tigers to a 62-42 win over Northside. Corey’s season long stats are also impressive. He had to come in for the Tigers in week 1 and since then he has thrown for 788 yards and 10 touchdowns in just 5 games. He’s also dangerous on the ground this season rushing for 287 yards and 3 rushing touchdowns.

Our Alabama Performance of the Week goes to Valley sophomore KD Hutchinson. Hutchinson has found the endzone in six consecutive games for the Rams. He once again helped power the Rams to a 48-28 win over Maubry, and in that game Hutchinson finished with 195 rushing yards and had one touchdown.