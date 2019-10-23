Performance Of The Week: EJ Williams & Payton Allen

This week’s PrepZone Performance Of The Week winners goes to a pair of East Alabama players.

Central senior wide receiver and now Under Armour All American EJ Williams received his All American jersey during Central’s home game against Jefferson Davis. In the game, the future Clemson Tiger hauled in 59 receiving yards and had a pair of touchdowns.

Chambers Academy’s quarterback Payton Allen also shined on Friday night by basically being everywhere on the field against Meadowview Christian. Allen threw for a pair of touchdowns, rushed for another score, then he also kicked four extra points on the night. Then he also punted for the Rebels as well. Chambers Academy beat Meadowview Christian 42-0 to improve to 9-0 on the year.