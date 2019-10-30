Performance Of The Week: Joseph McKay & Khiari McCoy

This weeks’ PrepZone Performance of the Week goes to a pair of running backs in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Joseph McKay – Central Junior Running Back. Mckay was a superstar under the Friday Night Lights on The Plains. McKay carried the ball 18 times and ran for 221 rushing yards and found the endzone 5 times against the Auburn High Tigers. Central ran away with the game, 34-7, thanks to McKay’s dominant performance

Khiari McCoy – Carver Senior Running Back. The electric running back has once again captured the spotlight. The Tigers defeated the Shaw Raiders in lop sided fashion 40-7 at Kinnett Stadium. The stand out play from the night was McCoy’s incredible run after catching a simple screen pass, he charged towards the endzone and three defenders tried to take him down. However the senior running back refused to go down and escaped all three defenders to score. McCoy finished the night with 166 rushing yards and 33 receiving yards as the Carver Tigers remain undefeated in region play.