Performance Of The Week: Khiari McCoy & Demetrius Coleman

This week our PrepZone Performance of the week goes to two high school players from our West Georgia schools.

Carver senior running back Khiari McCoy helped carry the Tigers to a huge 52-46 double overtime win over the Cairo Syrupmakers. Last season Cairo was the only team to beat Carver in the regular season. In their 2019 rematch, McCoy racked up over 300 rushing yards on the way to 5 touchdowns.

Our second Performance of the Week goes to Callaway’s junior quarterback Demetrius Coleman. At one point Coleman was listed as a cornerback. He’s found some serious success on the offensive side of the ball. Coleman had 4 touchdowns in the Cavaliers dominant win over 7th ranked Lamar County. The Callaway offense is littered with incredible talent but this junior signal caller is showing incredible poise under center. The Cavaliers are 6-1 on the season.

