Performance of the Week: McKay & Callaway Defense

Joseph McKay – Central Running Back – This running back was on a roll last season and hasn’t stopped in 2020. In last Friday’s win over the Enterprise McKay ran for 208 yards and also got a pair of rushing touchdowns. The Red Devils know how to attack through the air but now they’re flashing a dangerous running attack.

Callaway Cavaliers Defense – Our Georgia PrepZone Performance of the Week has to go to the Callaway Cavaliers defense. The Cavs were featured as a Game of the Week when they hosted the talented Hardaway Hawks. The Hawks put up an impressive 33 points over Americus-Sumter in their season opener. However they couldn’t carry that firepower over to LaGrange when the Cavs defense held them to just 6 points. Callaway came out on top of that slug fest winning that game