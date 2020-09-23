Performance of the Week: McKay & Callaway Defense

PrepZone

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Joseph McKay – Central Running Back – This running back was on a roll last season and hasn’t stopped in 2020. In last Friday’s win over the Enterprise McKay ran for 208 yards and also got a pair of rushing touchdowns. The Red Devils know how to attack through the air but now they’re flashing a dangerous running attack.

Callaway Cavaliers Defense – Our Georgia PrepZone Performance of the Week has to go to the Callaway Cavaliers defense. The Cavs were featured as a Game of the Week when they hosted the talented Hardaway Hawks. The Hawks put up an impressive 33 points over Americus-Sumter in their season opener. However they couldn’t carry that firepower over to LaGrange when the Cavs defense held them to just 6 points. Callaway came out on top of that slug fest winning that game

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

PrepZone Preview

More PrepZone Preview

Performance of the Week

More Performance of the Week

PrepZone Tailgates

More PrepZone Tailgates

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

76° / 61°
Mainly cloudy
Mainly cloudy 10% 76° 61°

Wednesday

80° / 64°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 80° 64°

Thursday

80° / 70°
Showers
Showers 60% 80° 70°

Friday

85° / 68°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 85° 68°

Saturday

85° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 85° 67°

Sunday

86° / 68°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 86° 68°

Monday

85° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 85° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

64°

4 AM
Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

5 AM
Cloudy
0%
63°

63°

6 AM
Cloudy
0%
63°

63°

7 AM
Cloudy
0%
63°

62°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
62°

65°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
65°

67°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

70°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
70°

73°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

75°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

77°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

76°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

73°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

67°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
67°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Don't Miss