Performances of the Week: Chatt Co Defense & Watts

Before we head into another week of high school football action we’re going to honor some of the PrepZone Performances of the week.

Chatt Co Panthers Defense Our Georgia Performance of the Week goes to the entire Chatt Co Panthers defense. The Panthers have improved to a 4-0 overall record after taking down the State Runner-Up Marion County 6-0. This is the first time the Panthers have started the year 4-0 since 2009. This week Chatt Co will travel to Central Talbotton.

Eric Watts Opelika Running Back, senior Eric Watts is the engine behind the Opelika offense. It was pouring down rain in the Cramton Bowl but the Dawgs back still shined. He helped power the Dawgs to 19-0 win over the Lee Generals. One of the biggest highlights of the day was Watts breaking off a 61-yard touchdown run. The Dawgs also secured another Region Championship.

