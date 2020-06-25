Pierre Coffey era starts at Chatt. Co.

Coming off a trip to the Sweet 16 last year, the Chatt. Co. Panthers will enter the 2020 season with former Spencer Head Coach Pierre Coffey at the helm. Coach Coffey brings an impressive resume to the Panthers program. In 3 seasons with the Spencer Greenwave, he went 19-15 and made the playoffs in each year. Coach Coffey believes the turnaround for Chatt. Co. has to start with his team coming together.

Our motto here is “One Heartbeat.” And we really have to embrace that, and be one single unit and one family together. Pierre Coffey, Chatt. Co. Head Coach

Once everybody want it, it’s not that hard to motivate everybody, everybody want it. But with me being a team leader, I just put a little extra to make sure we’re going 110 percent. Carlos Dunovant, Chatt. Co. Wide Reciever/Safety

Chatt. Co. will fight against a stacked Region 5-1A Public for the 2020 season. The head Panther says surviving this gauntlet now will lead to a stronger team in the playoffs.

It’s a tough region. Every week, you’re going to be in a dog fight with somebody. But that’s good, because when your region is tough like that, when you make the postseason, when you get to the postseason, you’re a little more prepared for what to see in the postseason. Pierre Coffey, Chatt. Co. Head Coach

After being away from the sidelines for multiple seasons, Coach Coffey is looking forward to the day when he can be on the sidelines at Panther Stadium.