Pierre Coffey takes over at Chatt. Co.

2020 is the start of a new chapter for Chatt. Co. football. Former Spencer Head Coach Pierre Coffey takes over as the Panthers head coach. Coffey was the head coach for the Greenwave from 2015 to 2017. The Greenwave made the playoffs each year, which broke a 22-year post-season drought at Spencer. He plans to use the same principles in Cusseta.

Teach kids discipline and accountability and having a family-oriented team I think is important. And I think that is what we built at Spencer and I think that’s why it was special during that time. Pierre Coffey, Chatt. Co. Head Coach

Fortunately, Coffey was able to meet with his new team and even started some offseason workouts before the COVID-19 shutdown. It’s taken some creativity to keep his Panthers in shape these days.

I have my strength and conditioning coach to record himself and we would have Zoom workouts. So, the kids would pretty much do their speed training and agility training at their own house, but they would follow the direction myself and my coaches through Zoom. Pierre Coffey, Chatt. Co. Head Coach

As the Panthers prepare for the 2020 season, they know it won’t be an easy road in the new Region 5-1A Public. The region will have multiple playoff teams from last season and the state runners up, Marion County. The key to success in this gauntlet, is going one step at a time.