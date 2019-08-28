PrepZone Performance Of The Week: Brandon Thomas

The Heritage Bowl kicks off this Friday night at AJ McClung Memorial Stadium. The always popular event brings in thousands of fans but few of them have a connection to the historic rivalry game like Spencer Head Coach Robert Sanders. Robert’s father, Pete Sanders, was the first-ever head coach for the Carver Tigers. Coach Robert understands better than most what this game means to the Fountain City.

“I’ve seen it for 45 years of my life. I’ve seen it from multiple perspectives. As a little kid, as a coach for Spencer. I know the meaning for both sides. You can feel the excitement even right now,” said Coach Sanders.