PrepZone Performance Of The Week: Brandon Thomas

This season WRBL Sports will honor a player who had an incredible game the previous week in our new “PrepZone Performance of the Week” segment. Our first winner is Marion County senior Brandon Thomas. Thomas had 193 yards of total offense in their season opener against rival Schley County. The senior had 10 carries for 78 rushing yards and 4 catches for an eye-popping 115 yards. That performance helped Marion County squeeze out a close 14-0 win over the Wildcats.

