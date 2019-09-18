PrepZone Performance Of The Week: Brody Davis

The Central Red Devils have found their groove again. The defending state champions have won their past three games in a row. Their most recent win was a 45-20 victory against Prattville at home. This week there’s no rest for the Devils as they host undefeated Opelika. The Bulldogs just defeated state power Wetumpka in a thrilling 33-32 win on their home field. This Friday night’s game will not be a region game, there’s plenty of pride on the line for these two proud programs.

“They play extremely hard. Those kids over there, they love football. They love the tradition of Opelika and they’re going to go out and play hard again this Friday night. You know last year we lead 28-0 but those were 28 earned points. It was 14-0 at half time. We felt like we were a really good team last year. They made us play the first four-quarter game of the year last year,” said head coach Jamey Dubose.