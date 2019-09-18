PrepZone Performance Of The Week: Brody Davis

This week’s PrepZone Performance of the week goes to Opelika quarterback Brody Davis. Davis has lead the Bulldogs to a 4-0 start to the 2019 season. In their recent home victory over state power Wetumpka, Davis threw for 236 yards and 3 touchdowns. One of those touchdowns put the Dawgs ahead 33-32 over the Indians. The next big test for the Dawgs is a road game against the Class 7A State Champions the Central Red Devils.

