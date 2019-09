The week’s PrepZone Performance Of The Week goes to a pair of Shaw Raiders. Quarterback Wason Davis Jr. and DK Kelley combined for three touchdowns in their Thursday night match up against the Northside Patriots. That incredible performance by Shaw duo powered the Raiders to an emphatic 47-26 win over the Pats in their district opener.

Davis finished the game with a total of 215 passing yards and 4 passing touchdowns. Kelley finished with his 3 touchdowns and 142 receiving yards.