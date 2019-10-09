PrepZone Performance of the Week: Eufaula’s Horne & Brookstone’s O-Line

This week’s PrepZone Performance of the Week winners are from a pair of smaller schools, but these players weren’t afraid to perform under the big spotlight.

Eufaula quarterback Hess Horne was responsible for 6 total touchdowns in the Tigers win over Park Crossing. Horne threw for 4 touchdowns but then showed off his speed and rushed for 2 rushing touchdowns as well. The 50-29 win over the Thunderbirds was the 4th consecutive win for the Tigers this season.

The Brookstone Cougars offensive line was dominant in the school’s 5th consecutive Broocelli Jug victory over rival Pacelli. The monsters in the trenches helped clear the way for Brookstone running backs Dan Amos, Sam Kilgor and AJ Harris rush for over 100 yards in the same game. That three-headed attack couldn’t do anything without their lineman owning the line of scrimmage. So this week’s Georgia winner goes to the Brookstone o-line:

Charlie Beaudoin – Left Guard

Wesley Brown – Center

Trip Duncan – Left Tackle

Charlie Gililam – Right Guard

Parker Hicks – Right Tackle

DJ Jones – Tight End

Hap Perkins – Tight End