PrepZone Performance Of The Week: Griner & Horne

The PrepZone Performance of the Week series is back. We honor two players each week that had an incredible performance on the previous Friday night. The News 3 team usually honors a player from West Georgia and a player from East Alabama. Even though the GHSA season won’t start until September 4th, we still had two players that had stand out games.

Jackson Griner, QB – Glenwood

Griner just ran all over the defending AISA State Champions, Bessemer Academy in the 2020 season opener to help the Gators beat the Rebels 37-25. Glenwood QB Griner ran for 221 rushing yards and scored three rushing touchdowns against the Rebels. He also contributed on the defensive side of the ball with an insane one-handed interception.


Hess Horne, QB – Eufaula

Hess Horne was the leading passer in all of AHSAA Class 6A. He was back at it again this past Friday. Horne led the charge for the Tigers in their 50-7 win at Carroll High School. Horne racked up 338 passing yards and 4 touchdowns in Eufaula’s dominant win.

