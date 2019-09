The Hardaway Hawks will part of this week’s WRBL Tailgate Game of the Week and they’ll go against Columbus power Carver High School. The Hawks are coming off a 22-0 win over Fayette County. Hardaway will look for another week at AJ McClung Memorial Stadium, but they haven’t defeated Carver in 15 years. In the past 10 meetings the Tigers are 10-0 against Hardaway.

“We haven’t beat Carver since I’ve been here so that’s something that I really want to do. I want to make a mark on Hardaway,” said senior defensive lineman Taylor Winder