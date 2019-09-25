PrepZone Performance of the Week: Peter Jakes & Charlie Dixon



Our Alabama PrepZone Performance of the Week goes to Central wide receiver Peter Jakes. The Red Devils dominated last Friday’s match up against previously undefeated Opelika in a 63-28 win at home. Central had 662 total yards of offense. Jakes a big contributor on Friday night bringing in seven catches for 131 yards and had 4 touchdowns. Jakes is quickly becoming one dangerous weapon in the Central offense.

Our Georgia Performance of the Week goes to Callaway running back Charlie Dixon. Dixon stepped up after Auburn commit Tank Bigsby went down due to injury. On Friday Dixon ran for 122 yards on 21 carries and put up a pair of touchdowns to help Callaway run past the Troup County Tigers 56-45.