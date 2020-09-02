PrepZone Performance Of The Week: Rah Thomas & Matthew Caldwell

It’s time to introduce our newest PrepZone Performances of the Week. This week we have a pair of standouts from the 2nd week of the Alabama High School football season.

Rah Rah Thomas – Eufaula Tigers, WR – With his 6 catches, 150 yards and two touchdowns Thomas helped the Tigers upset the Class 7A State Runner Up Central at Tiger Stadium 38-36. In the final seconds of the game Thomas caught the go ahead touchdown that put the Tigers in front of the Red Devils. Eufaula is now 2-0 on the young season and they face Lee-Montgomery on Thursday.

Matthew Caldwell – Auburn Tigers, QB – Caldwell’s night had a rough start against the Opelika Bulldogs as he threw a pair of interceptions but he eventually rebounded in a big way. He finished the night with 169 yards passing, and 2 touchdowns. The Tigers routed the Bulldogs 37-10 at Duck Samford Stadium.

