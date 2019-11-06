PrepZone Performance Of The Week: Trey Williams & Auburn High Defense

Here are our PrepZone Performance of the Week Award Winners!

Trey Williams, Troup County Senior Running Back – Trey Williams ran wild against Central Carroll, racking up 265 yards on 30 carries. Williams also rushed for 2-50 yard touchdowns under the Callaway Stadium lights to power the Tigers past Central Carroll 34-17. That rushing total also put Trey over the 1,000 yard mark for the season.

Auburn High School Defense – The Auburn High School defense bounced back fiercely against the Park Crossing Thunderbirds. The team held the Thunderbirds to 28 points, but also got in on the scoring. The Tigers forced two fumbles that were also recovered for touchdowns. Linebackers Brad Harper and John Rogers were in the right place and the right time to recover the fumbles and take it to the house.