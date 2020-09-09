PrepZone Performance of the Week: Van Dinter & Central’s Defense

It’s time that we honor this week’s PrepZone Performances of the week:

Ryan Van Dinter – Northside Patriots Quarterback

Van Dinter orchestrated the Patriots offense in a season opening win over the Columbus Blue Devils. This dual threat signal caller racked up 161 total offensive yards and 2 rushing touchdowns. Northside was only able to win one game in the 2019-20 season, but right now the Coach Oropeza era is off to a great start with a 35-21 over Columbus High.

Central Red Devils Defense

Our Alabama winner goes to the Central Red Devils defense. This edition of the Backyard Brawl felt like a must-win game for Central that started the 2020 season 0-2. The Devils defensive unit responded with a shut down performance against their rivals. The defense forced four turnovers, and also recovered a fumble for a touchdown. The Devils got their first win of the season 35-7 over the Panthers.