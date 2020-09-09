PrepZone Performance of the Week: Van Dinter & Central’s Defense

PrepZone

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s time that we honor this week’s PrepZone Performances of the week:

Ryan Van Dinter Northside Patriots Quarterback

Van Dinter orchestrated the Patriots offense in a season opening win over the Columbus Blue Devils. This dual threat signal caller racked up 161 total offensive yards and 2 rushing touchdowns. Northside was only able to win one game in the 2019-20 season, but right now the Coach Oropeza era is off to a great start with a 35-21 over Columbus High.

Central Red Devils Defense

Our Alabama winner goes to the Central Red Devils defense. This edition of the Backyard Brawl felt like a must-win game for Central that started the 2020 season 0-2. The Devils defensive unit responded with a shut down performance against their rivals. The defense forced four turnovers, and also recovered a fumble for a touchdown. The Devils got their first win of the season 35-7 over the Panthers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

PrepZone Preview

More PrepZone Preview

Performance of the Week

More Performance of the Week

PrepZone Tailgates

More PrepZone Tailgates

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

90° / 73°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 90° 73°

Thursday

89° / 73°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 89° 73°

Friday

90° / 73°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 80% 90° 73°

Saturday

89° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 89° 74°

Sunday

87° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 87° 73°

Monday

88° / 72°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 88° 72°

Tuesday

85° / 69°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 85° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

80°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

83°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

86°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

88°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

88°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
88°

88°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

88°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

87°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
83°

81°

9 PM
Clear
0%
81°

79°

10 PM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

11 PM
Clear
0%
78°

78°

12 AM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

1 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

2 AM
Clear
10%
76°

76°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

75°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
75°

75°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
75°

74°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

76°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories