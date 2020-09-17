PrepZone Performances of the Week: Harris & Summers

It’s time to hand out our weekly Performance of the Week Awards

Pierre Summers, Pacelli Running Back –Senior running back Pierre Summers was the driving force behind the Pacelli Vikings 41-21 win over Columbus High School. Summers found the endzone 5 times on Friday while rushing for 290 yards. The Vikings are off to a 2-0 start to the 2020 season.

AJ Harris, Glenwood Defensive Back & Wide Receiver – Glenwood Head Football Coach Jason Gibson says he’s always impressed by the amount of impact sophomore player has on every game. In their most recent road game against Valiant Cross Harris was all over the stat sheet. He returned a punt for a touchdown, that was the first score of the game, caught a screen pass into a long touchdown. Then on defense he forced a fumble that the Gators record. Glenwood won the game 42-8 and improved to 4-0 on the season.