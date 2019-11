The Chambers Academy Rebels aimed to be "All Time Famous" searching for their second-straight AISA Championship. In their fourth consecutive trip to Veterans Memorial Stadium the Rebels fell short of their mission.

The usually high powered Chamber Academy was held scoreless in the first half, but the Southern Academy Cougars couldn't find the end zone in the first two quarters. Chambers Academy's quarterback Payton Allen finally punched in the first touchdown of the game in the 3rd quarter. However a couple of bad breaks caught up with the Rebels. The Cougars got their offense started with a 91-yard touchdown return in the final two minutes of the third quarter.