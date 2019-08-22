News 3 PrepZone Preview: Week 1

COLUMBUS, Ga – Football is back and so is the News 3 PrepZone! Join Jack Patterson, Rex Castillo, and Justin Holbrock in the season debut of the PrepZone Preview, where they break down the biggest games in the Chattahoochee Valley.

This week’s episode includes a Thursday night showdown as Opelika hosts Callaway, the top ranked team in Georgia class 2A. Over in Montgomery, the top two teams in Alabama’s class 7A face off in the AHSAA Kickoff Classic as second ranked Hoover plays defending 7A champion Central. Plus, our PrepZone Game of the Week takes us to Buena Vista as Schley County makes the trip up Highway 26 to take on Marion County.

