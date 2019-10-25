News 3 PrepZone Preview: Week 10

COLUMBUS, Ga – Region championship and playoff spots are on the line in Week 10 of the PrepZone. Rex Castillo and Jack Patterson break down the week’s biggest matchups in this week’s PrepZone Preview.

This week’s episode includes two of last years Georgia 2A Final Four teams facing off for the Region 5-2A Championship as Heard County and Callaway square off. Over in Alabama, Lanett looks to finish a undefeated regular season with a region title against Billingsley and Notasulga faces Wadley with a shot at a home playoff game on the line. Plus our Game of the Week takes us to Auburn, as the Tigers look for their first region title since 2013 against Central, who is looking for their 6th straight region title.

