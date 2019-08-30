News 3 PrepZone Preview: Week 2

COLUMBUS, Ga – Join Jack Patterson, Rex Castillo, and Justin Holbrock for Week 2 of the News 3 PrepZone Preview, where they break down the biggest games in the Chattahoochee Valley.

This week’s episode includes one of the big rivalries in Chambers County as Lanett travels to LaFayette. Speaking of rivalries, we’ll take a quick trip down U.S. 431 to Opelika High School as they take on the Auburn Tigers in their annual showdown. Plus, our PrepZone Game of the Week is the 57th Heritage Bowl at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium as the Carver Tigers and Spencer Greenwave face off, both looking to avoid going 0-2 to start the season.

Be sure to watch the PrepZone sponsored by WOW! on News 3 and wrbl.com every Friday night at 11:15/10:15 central. You can also follow our team on Twitter @JPattersonTV, @rexcastillotv, @justinholbrock and @WRBLSports. We’re also on Facebook: WRBL News 3 Sports.

