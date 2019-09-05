News 3 PrepZone Preview: Week 3

PrepZone Preview

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga – Jack Patterson, Rex Castillo, and Justin Holbrock are back to break down the biggest games in the Chattahoochee Valley in Week 3 of the PrepZone Preview.

This week’s episode includes a Thursday night showdown as Kobe Hudson and the Troup County Tigers head down I-185 to face off with Columbus as both teams look to go to 2-0. Speaking of Troup County, it’s a battle of Troup County rivals as LaGrange looks to pull off the upset against Callaway. Plus, our PrepZone Game of the Week is the 28th Annual “Backyard Brawl” between the Smiths Station Panthers and the Central Red Devils in Phenix City.

Be sure to watch the PrepZone on News 3 and wrbl.com every Friday night at 11:15/10:15 central. You can also follow our team on Twitter @JPattersonTV, @rexcastillotv, @justinholbrock and @WRBLSports. We’re also on Facebook: WRBL News 3 Sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

PrepZone Preview

More PrepZone Preview

Performance of the Week

More Performance of the Week

PrepZone Tailgates

More PrepZone Tailgates

Trending Stories

Don't Miss