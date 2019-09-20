News 3 PrepZone Preview: Week 5

Join Jack Patterson, Rex Castillo, and Justin Holbrock as we head into region play in Week 5 of the PrepZone Preview, where we break down the biggest games in the Chattahoochee Valley.

This week’s episode includes the undefeated Shaw Raiders traveling to Americus-Sumter, as we get our first look at the Panthers under first year head coach Ross Couch. In LaGrange, it’s a battle of state title contenders as Troup County faces off with Callaway. Plus, our Game of the Week takes us back to Phenix City as the Opelika Bulldogs make their way to Garrett-Harrison Stadium to take on the Central Red Devils.

