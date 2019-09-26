News 3 PrepZone Preview: Week 6

COLUMBUS, Ga – We’re halfway home in the regular season as the PrepZone Preview team of Jack Patterson, Rex Castillo, and Justin Holbrock break down the biggest games in Week 6 in the Chattahoochee Valley.

This week’s episode includes a trio of Thursday night games as Columbus takes on Carver in Region 1-4A play, Spencer opens Region 5-2A play against defending 2A champion Heard County, and Callaway takes on Temple in their 5-2A opener. On Friday, Region 4-1A takes center stage featuring two matchups in Meriwether County as Brookstone travels to Greenville and Marion County faces off with Manchester. Plus, our PrepZone Game of the Week keeps us in the Fountain City as Harris County plays Northside at Kinnett Stadium.

