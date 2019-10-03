News 3 PrepZone Preview: Week 7

COLUMBUS, Ga – The second half of the regular season starts as we head to Week 7 of the high school football season and the PrepZone Preview team of Jack Patterson, Rex Castillo, and Justin Holbrock break down the biggest games in the Chattahoochee Valley.

This week’s episode includes Shaw taking on Hardaway in a big Region 1-4A matchup Thursday night at Kinnett Stadium. Staying in Class 4A, Troup County hosts Sandy Creek in a Top 10 showdown that will have major implications on the 5-4A playoff race. Plus our Game of the Week is the 48th Battle for the Broocelli Jug as Brookstone takes on Pacelli, with both teams looking to establish themselves as players in the 4-1A West title race.

