News 3 PrepZone Preview: Week 9

COLUMBUS, Ga – The end of the regular season is quickly approaching, and the push for the playoffs kicks into high gear in Week 9 of the PrepZone. Rex Castillo and Jack Patterson break down the week’s biggest matchups in this week’s PrepZone Preview.

This week’s episode includes Central hosting Jeff Davis in a game that could give the Red Devils their 6th straight region title. Over in Georgia, it’s a Saturday doubleheader at Kinnett Stadium as Shaw looks to keep it’s playoff hopes alive and Callaway looks to extend their winning streak against Spencer. Plus our Game of the Week takes us to Meriwether County for the first time as Brookstone takes on Manchester, with a berth in the region championship hanging in the balance.

