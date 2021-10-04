Calvary Christian preps for Skipstone

Our PrepZone Game of the Week features the defending GAPPS 3A State Champion Calvary Christian Knights as they host Skipstone Academy. The Knights have won four straight games and are prepped for another run to the playoffs. And this team, despite have new starters at the majority of positions this year, feel like they can make another run. And that starts with a win Friday night against Skipstone.

Well our line is going to have to block, everyone’s just going to have to communicate, and do what they’re told. And we’ll win if we can do that. Luke Zevac, Calvary Christian Quarterback

We fear nobody. If I can say anything about our team. That first loss that we had, I feel like we needed that loss. We’re the state champions, we gotta lot to build on, got a lot to continue, so we definitely taken that loss personally, and we built upon that. But as far as our competition in GAPPS goes, we’re not scared of anybody. Branson Smith, Calvary Christian Offensive/Defensive Lineman

This week is to continue to get better. We got our first region win last week, this is not a region game for us. We want to continue building. We got two more huge region games to end our season, so we want to make sure we want to continue our roll, we’ve won four in a row. We want to make sure we stay on that path going forward, make sure we’re getting better every single week. Brian Osborne, Calvary Christian Head Coach

The News 3 Sports Friday Night Tailgate will be live at Len McWilliams Field on the campus of Calvary Christian starting at 5/4c Friday afternoon.