This week for WRBL’s Tailgate Game Of The Week we stopped by the historic Heritage Bowl rivalry between the Carver Tigers and the Spencer Greenwave.

Both teams will look for their first win of the season at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium. Historically the Carver Tigers have dominated this rivalry. The Tiger have won 19 of the last 20 Heritage Bowl match ups which included at 17-10 win in the 2018 season.