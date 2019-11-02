Jack can’t catch, “Really Bob.”

The Manchester Blue Devils, the 2017 Region 4-1A champions, are back with a vengeance. They started turning heads with a 29 point throttling of defending region champ Marion County two weeks ago. After beating Pacelli by 22 last week, Manchester sits one win away from getting the right to play for the region championship again. For the Blue Devils, that has been the goal since day one. A win Friday night puts them one step away from claiming their second region championship in three years.