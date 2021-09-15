Manchester embraces high expectations

Manchester, Ga (WRBL) – This week’s PrepZone Tailgate Game of the Week features the undefeated Chattahoochee County Panthers visiting the Manchester Blue Devils. Manchester is off to a fast 2-1 start under first year head coach Stephen Holmes. That strong start has expectations reaching new heights in Manchester. The Blue Devils aren’t shy of the spotlight, in fact Coach Holmes says this is where he and his team want to be.

“You want to be somewhere where expectations are high. You know all the way from our superintendent to all of our community members that don’t even have family members on the team. Football is important here, and our performance on the field is very important. You know carrying on our tradition here that’s been built over the past 100 years. It’s very important to our people here and our community.” Stephen Holmes, Manchester head football coach



The Blue Devils also have some extra motivation for this week’s game. Not only do they want to be the first team to beat Chatt Co, they want some revenge from last season’s 33-7 loss.



“We lost to them last year. They put a really good beating on us last year. I think we’re really going to get them in this year,” said senior linebacker Toris Mathis.



WRBL Sports will be live in Manchetser to preview the newest Tailgate Game of the Week starting at 5 pm Eastern.