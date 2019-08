Our first PrepZone Tailgate Game of the Week takes WRBL Sports to beautiful Buena Vista as the Marion County Eagles kick off their season by hosting their rival the Schley County Wildcats. These teams played each other 3 times last season and Marion County swept the series. That includes a tight 34-27 game in the GHSA Quarterfinals to send Marion County back to the semi-finals.

Check out News 3’s Justin Holbrock’s full report from an electric Friday night at Eagle Stadium in Buena Vista.