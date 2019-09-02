Wallace Davis Stops By WRBL’s Tailgate

This week WRBL stopped by the historic Heritage Bowl Rivalry at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium. News 3 was lucky enough to have a special guest join our Tailgate Game of the Week live shot, former Carver head coach Wallace Davis stopped by. Chief Meteorologist talked with the Carver legend about what this historic rivalry means to both schools.

Coach Davis graduated from Lincoln University and after crossing the stage he took the job as Carver’s head coach. He roamed the Tigers sidelines from 1967-1971.