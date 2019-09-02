Wallace Davis Stops By WRBL’s Tailgate

PrepZone Tailgates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This week WRBL stopped by the historic Heritage Bowl Rivalry at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium. News 3 was lucky enough to have a special guest join our Tailgate Game of the Week live shot, former Carver head coach Wallace Davis stopped by. Chief Meteorologist talked with the Carver legend about what this historic rivalry means to both schools.

Coach Davis graduated from Lincoln University and after crossing the stage he took the job as Carver’s head coach. He roamed the Tigers sidelines from 1967-1971.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

PrepZone Preview

More PrepZone Preview

Performance of the Week

More Performance of the Week

PrepZone Tailgates

More PrepZone Tailgates

Don't Miss