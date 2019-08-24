PrepZone Week 1 Top Plays

The first week of the high school football season is in the books and we already had some amazing play on the grid iron that demanded a spot in our PrepZone Top Plays Countdown.

#3 Carver Tigers senior running back Kyrie McCoy sprints 63 yards for the first touchdown of the season in the 1st quarter against Harris County. That was very first play Carver ran in the 2019 season. The Harris County Tigers did win the season opener though 28-26.

#2 Late in the 1st quarter, Trice McCannon swings it out to Brandon Thomas he sprints 66 yards for the first touchdown of the game! Marion County goes on to dominate their rivals, Schley County, 46-0.

#1 The top play from the first week of the PrepZone was on Thursday Night’s season opener between Kendrick and Shaw. In the 1st quarter senior defensive and offensive lineman Mike Jones recovers a fumble in mid-air the runs 40 yards for the touchdown! Raiders go on to win the season opener in Kinnett Stadium 48-14