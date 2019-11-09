PrepZone Week 12: Georgia High School Highlights

The GHSA regular season is winding down and we had another great night of high school football action in the Chattahoochee Valley. Here are the final scores from this week.
Thursday
Shaw 15 – LaGrange 7
Jordan 6 – Spencer 24
Friday
Northside 38 – Columbus 29
Hardaway 7 – Westover 3
Cartersville 45 – Troup County 35
Chattahoochee County 34 – Stewart County 0
Randolph-Clay 6 – Terrell County 61
Marion County 37 – Macon County 20
Brookstone 0 – Schley County 28
Manchester 40 – Dooly County 19
Pacelli 20 – Taylor County 27
Greenville 41 – Hawkinsville 33
Central, Talbotton 50 – Crawford County 56