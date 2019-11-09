PrepZone Week 12: Georgia High School Highlights

The GHSA regular season is winding down and we had another great night of high school football action in the Chattahoochee Valley. Here are the final scores from this week.

Thursday

Shaw 15 – LaGrange 7

Jordan 6 – Spencer 24

Friday

Northside 38 – Columbus 29

Hardaway 7 – Westover 3

Cartersville 45 – Troup County 35

Chattahoochee County 34 – Stewart County 0

Randolph-Clay 6 – Terrell County 61

Marion County 37 – Macon County 20

Brookstone 0 – Schley County 28

Manchester 40 – Dooly County 19

Pacelli 20 – Taylor County 27

Greenville 41 – Hawkinsville 33

Central, Talbotton 50 – Crawford County 56

