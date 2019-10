Week 7 of the high school football regular season is done and here on the PrepZone we have some of the best highlights from around the Chattahoochee Valley.

Here are the final scores from the East Alabama High Schools in the area.

Benjamin Russell 17 – Opelika 45

Park Crossing 29 – Eufaula 50

Harris County 38 – Beauregard 14

Tallassee 12 – Valley 34

Crenshaw Christian 38 – Lakeside Chiefs 0

Smiths Station 14 – Jeff Davis 31

Notasulga 28 – Lochapoka 0